Chiefs of Kofi Kwei want Akufo-Addo to nominate Kwaku Agyemang Duah as Ga South MCE

The Chiefs made the call at a meeting on Tuesday May 5, 2021

Source: Charles Kumi-Kyeremeh, Contributor

Traditional leaders of Kofi Kwei in the Ga South Municipal Assembly have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to nominate senior New Patriotic Party member of the area, Mr Kwaku Agyemang Duah as Municipal Chief Executive for the municipality.

During a meeting held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Kofi Kwei Palace, the Council reposed confidence in the MCE hopeful whiles stating their belief in him to seek the development and welfare of the people of the area when given the nod.



Emphasizing the Council’s collective call, Naa Lamley Gbe Tsoomo I of Osofo Lante in an interview said “today we have someone we have fate in as a people and he is in the person of Kwaku Agyemang Duah. I speak on behalf of all the Queen mothers in this area and plead on behalf of the rest of the Chiefs that we have confidence in the man. We are pleading with the President to remember him for us because we are suffering here. We plead with Nana Addo that as a leader he needs people who can help him govern well and we ask that he gives us Kwaku Agyemang Duah.”



On his part, the Amankrado of Obuon, Nii Addo Kyeremeh whiles bemoaning the level of neglect experienced by the area in terms of development, listed a number of challenges facing the area and urged the President to Present an MCE who will work to alleviate their plight.



“As Chiefs, we don’t indulge in politics but we all want development and that is why we speak. If we look at the taxes we pay and the level of development being experienced, they don’t correlate. We therefore plead with the President to nominate someone who can work for our good. We humbly inform the President that development in this area is very low and the President can confirm this for himself. This place is part of Accra but one would likely mistaken here for a place outside Accra due to the lack of development.”



In the estimation of the Amankrado, the development experienced in the area during the President’s first time largely reflected in the December 2020 elections and thus urged the President to this time around see to the development of the area so it goes to the benefit of the people and to a large extent, the New Patriotic Party.





Mr Kwkau Agyemang Duah, a known NPP member of the Ga South Municipality has been tipped by many for the position of MCE which the President is yet to pick his nominees across the country.



Beside his contribution to the party in the area, Wofa K as he is popularly referred to is known for his philanthropic activities and as a businessman.



