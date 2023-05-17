7
Chiefs perform rituals for 38-year-old man who allegedly defiled his wife's younger sister

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video of a ritual being performed for a 38-year-old man who defiled a 12-year-old girl has gone viral.

The said man is reported to have defiled the 12-year-old girl who also happens to be the younger sister of his wife.

Even though the details are sketchy, the man is captured carrying a goat above his shoulders and walking within the communities with a group of people.

In the video, a man is heard to have questioned the offender as to why he defiled his sister-in-law.

Another lady was insulting a 38-year-old man in Akan.

