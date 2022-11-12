2
Menu
News

Chiefs, politicians, security personnel owners of cattle destroying farms - Catholic Bishops' Conference

Rev Matthew Kofi Gyamfi Most Rev Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Bishop of Sunyani is the new President of Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Con

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference has called on traditional and political leaders, as well as, members of the security services to stop what it describes as the inhumane treatment of some Ghanaians.

In a communique issued at the end of its annual conference held in Afram Plains, the Bishops said they have been informed about the plight of farmers in the area whose farms were being destroyed by cattle belonging to politicians, traditional leaders and security personnel.

“We have heard from our interactions that some chiefs, politicians and security personnel who are supposed to be protecting the poor farmers are the owners of these cattle," part of the release said.

"We ask that this inhumane treatment of fellow human beings must cease and the relevant measures put in place to ensure peace and safety of life and property,” it added.

The bishops further highlighted several issues of development in the Afram Plains area and urged the government to address such issues including road construction, provision of a secondary health facility, construction of a bridge over the Afram River and providing a tertiary education institution for the people of Afram Plains.



GA/ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold