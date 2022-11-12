Chiefs, politicians, security personnel owners of cattle destroying farms - Catholic Bishops' Conference

Most Rev Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Bishop of Sunyani is the new President of Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Con

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference has called on traditional and political leaders, as well as, members of the security services to stop what it describes as the inhumane treatment of some Ghanaians.

In a communique issued at the end of its annual conference held in Afram Plains, the Bishops said they have been informed about the plight of farmers in the area whose farms were being destroyed by cattle belonging to politicians, traditional leaders and security personnel.



“We have heard from our interactions that some chiefs, politicians and security personnel who are supposed to be protecting the poor farmers are the owners of these cattle," part of the release said.



"We ask that this inhumane treatment of fellow human beings must cease and the relevant measures put in place to ensure peace and safety of life and property,” it added.

The bishops further highlighted several issues of development in the Afram Plains area and urged the government to address such issues including road construction, provision of a secondary health facility, construction of a bridge over the Afram River and providing a tertiary education institution for the people of Afram Plains.







GA/ESA