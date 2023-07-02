Chiefs, residents of Gwira commend Okoben CEO donating relief items to flood victims

Mr Okoben making the donations

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mining Company Limited, Nana Okoben Amponsah on Friday, June 30, 2023 handed over relief items to thousands of victims who were hugely affected by the floods in some communities in the Gwira Traditional Area of the Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region.

Affected communities included Kukuavele, Attakrom, Ajomoro Eshiem, Bamiankor, Aborkor, Dominase, Gwira, Akofono, Gwira Ashiem, Ampanse, Gwira Anyinase, Akango, Duala, Kakukrom, Anibil, all in the Nzema East municipality.



The items include bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil, boxes of sardines among others



The victims of those who houses were broken down by the flood also received some kind of support from Nana Okoben Amponsah to help lessen the burden.



The famous Ghanaian business tycoon and philanthropist inspected the damage and commiserated with the victims.



Nana Okoben Amponsah is the only philanthropist to have attended to the unfortunate situation of the thousands of residents who have been affected in the 15 electoral areas within the municipality.

Unusual heavy rainfall this year has caused major devastation in parts of the Nzema East Municipality leading to the loss of several lives and the destruction of property worth millions of Ghana cedis.



Nana Okoben Amponsah who doubles as the philanthropist has received massive praise and commendations from the chiefs and people in the Gwira Traditional Area for demonstrating his good leadership to be the first person to donate the relief items to the thousands of residents who were displaced by the current floods.



According to the residents, the tremendous and spirited efforts being made by the seasoned miner to donate the items to the victims had attested to the fact, Nana Okoben Amponsah has cared for the lives and health of the people in where his mining concession was located in the region.



"We are saying that the continuous selfless leadership Nana Okoben Amponsah has demonstrated since he legally acquired a 31.5 kilometre square gold mining concession at Dominase in the Gwira Traditional Area proven that he deserves to be praised and recognized as the one of the best contributors to the developmental issues of the people of Gwira enclave.



"So we are using this opportunity to tell the people of Western Region and Ghana as a whole that we the residents in Gwira Traditional Area are not happy about the continuous attacks being meted out to Nana Okoben Amponsah by some top shots of the current ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government from Tarkwa led by one of the appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. This is because Nana Okoben Amponsah is deserved to be awarded for his modest contributions to society in the area of health care development, particularly to the Western Region's healthcare delivery system.

The Assembly member for Dominsase Electoral Area, Honourable James Ackpoh stated that the floods have caused severe food shortages in these aforementioned communities in the municipality.



Mr. Ackpoh who was flanked by the Assembly member for Bamiakor Electoral Area, Matthew Ampong called on the government to build bridges on the road from the Anyinase to Bamiakor to help avert perennial flooding in the area.



The two assembly members disclosed this in an interview with the journalists during the donation of relief items to residents in the worst-hit areas.



He said over 7,100 people were displaced 15 communities which were affected around the Akonbra river which had broken its banks.



Speaking in an interview with journalists after the donation of the items, Nana Okoben Amponsah pledged his commitment to partner state authorities to deal with the factors that led to the floods and deaths, including broken bridges and the lack of flood control measures such as dams.