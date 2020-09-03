Health News

Chiefs urged to assist to curb community spread of coronavirus

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, has appealed to the traditional authorities to intensify sensitisation and awareness creation on the safety and preventive protocols of COVID-19 to halt community spread.

"We are seeking the blessing of the esteemed traditional rulers to assist in the dissemination of information on the maintenance and sustenance of the COVID-19 safety protocols."



Mr Hadzide made the appeal during the swearing-in of the reconstituted Volta Regional House of Chiefs in Ho.



He said due to stringent measures being implemented by the government and stakeholders, the rates of recoveries have shown tremendous increases.



He said as of Tuesday, confirmed cases stood at 44,298 with a total of 43,963 recoveries and unfortunate 276 succumbing the pandemic.



He said the region regrettably recorded some 662 cases.

He said measures deployed by the government may have inconvenienced some sections of the society and reassured the Chiefs that they were necessary and in the interest of public health.



The Deputy Minister reiterated that the Volta Region is an integral part of Ghana and shall therefore continue to enjoy its fair share of national development.



He said Chiefs could attest to the equitable share of the development both in infrastructure and investment in human capital and social interventions in the region.



Mr Hadzide said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's quick visit to the region is an attestation of the government's commitment to development devoid of party colour or other considerations.



He acknowledged the heavy health and human toll the pandemic has clouded the country with the already fragile global economic outlook, which could further set back the fight against poverty.

Mr Hadzide said the economic costs of the pandemic are into two folds, the direct and indirect effects as well as costs induced by preventive behaviours adopted by citizens by the transmission control policies implemented by the government.



He said human-to-human transmission of the virus through contacts with an infected person remained unchanged with cough, sneeze handshake, fever, sore throat, runny nose and possible headache being symptoms.



He appealed to the Chiefs to assist in the destigmatisation of the pandemic.



Nana Soglo Alloh IV, the outgoing President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs pledged the support of the House in the fight against the pandemic.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.