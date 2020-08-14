Regional News

Chiefs urged to collaborate effectively to bring development

Afigya-Kwabre South Constituency NPP Chairman, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

Chiefs have been urged to collaborate and effectively partner their district assemblies to help bring the needed development projects and programmes to their people.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Afigya-Kwabre South Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who made the call, said chiefs had an important role in facilitating infrastructural development in their communities.



There was, therefore, the need for them not to sit on the fence and talk, but rather, create cordial relationships with their local government authorities and other development partners to bring socio-economic infrastructure and programmes that would help improve the living conditions of their people.



Odeneho Appiah made the call when he led a delegation of the executive of Afigya-Kwabre South constituency of the NPP to pay a courtesy call on the chief of Kodie, Nana Yaw Barima Peprah, at his palace at Kodie, the district capital.



The aim was to introduce the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, who had also been re-elected as the party’s candidate for the 2020 elections to the chiefs and people of the community and solicit for their support in the upcoming general elections.



Odeneho Appiah commended Nana Yaw Barima Peprah for his hard work and lobbying skills which had brought enormous development projects to the community and urged other chiefs in the area to emulate him.



Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, who is also a Deputy Minister of Energy In-charge of Power, said many development projects were already going on in some communities in the district.

He said Kodie, which was the district capital, had been included in the 88 district hospitals, which were going to be constructed by the government.



A six-unit classroom block had also been completed for the local primary school, while a community centre project was ongoing in the town.



Mr Aidoo said the government was committed to providing and upgrading social infrastructure to help improve the living conditions of the people.



Mr Christian Adu Poku, District Chief Executive, said several roads in the districts were being rehabilitated, adding that, all the town roads at Kodie would soon see a facelift.



He said the government was gradually working to fulfil all the promises made to the people and urged them to continue to support and retain the government in power in the upcoming elections.

