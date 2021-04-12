Chiefs want Ga South MCE removed

MCE for the Ga South Municipality, Joseph Nyarni

Ga South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Greater Accra Region, Joseph Stephen Nyarni, has come under fire as some traditional office holders in the electoral areas have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give them a new MCE.

The traditional office holders, the MCE has woefully failed to represent the interest of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the Ga South Municipal Assembly.



According to them, he has made the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government unpopular because he failed to deliver to their expectation.



The chiefs, including the chief of the Tuba community, Nene Tetteh Ibrahim, Bortianor Kingmaker, Nii Akotey IV, Shipii Kwei Mensah IÌI, Nii Adotenhene III, protested against the re-appointment of Mr Nyarni as the MCE for the Ga South Municipality.



The chiefs accused Mr Nyarni of insubordination, insolent, poor performance, poor human relations, not approachable, autocratic, and one who lacks vision and neglect of the traditional office holders within the municipality.



In this regard, the chiefs have made a clarion call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Addo not to reappoint their “poorly performed” arrogant MCE.

They maintained that any extension of Mr Nyarni tenure would not only be regrettable but an endorsement of incompetence.



“We are preparing to submit our petition to the appropriate offices for the removal of the incumbent MCE. We are saying that Mr Nyarni is not approachable at all. And his continued stay in office will hurt the interest of the people in the near future. Mr Nyarni must go, Yes he must go."



“We want someone like affable Ga South New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman, Mr Paul Baako who can pursue the government’s agenda of massive development at the local levels,” they stressed.



According to the chiefs, they have known Mr Baako for a very long time and hope if, given the nod, he can work with them because of his humility and good human relations status.



The aggrieved chiefs have threatened to embark on a series of massive demonstrations to ensure that the incumbent MCE is not given the opportunity as MCE for the second term in the municipality.