Chieftaincy Minister urges Eckankar to imbibe values in younger generation

Stephen Asamoah Boateng in a group picture with Eck worshipers

Source: Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD, Contributor

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has urged the Eck worshipers (Eckankar) to make an effort to imbibe their values in the younger generation so they do not drift from the right path.

He said this at the 2023 Eck African Soul Adventure Seminar last Friday in Accra.



He noted that religious bodies ought to adopt the current structures available to reach out to their members, stating that most religious bodies are inculcating online fellowship in their activities to reach out to all members and non-members, hence, the need to take advantage of that.



Mr Asamoah Boateng said just like the spiritual leaders, every politician is a shepherd looking after God’s people, therefore, spiritual leaders need to also guide the politicians as they guide God’s people.

According to him, human beings were becoming spiritually poor because they only thought about physical growth and ignored spiritual growth and the purpose for which they were placed on this earth.



On his part, the President of Eckankar Ghana, Aspect Caiquo said Ghana was excited to host all African countries for the African seminar, adding that there were a lot of teachings outlined for the seminar and children were not left out.



