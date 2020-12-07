Chieftaincy Ministry pursues programmes to curb disputes

Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, says the Ministry is pursuing programmes, including the inauguration of more Traditional Councils, to curb chieftaincy disputes and conflicts.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Wli Traditional Council in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, the Minister said the government attached major prominence to chieftaincy in the country.



Mr Dzamesi said the government realised the need to grant all traditional areas the necessary autonomy for peace and self-progress and had captured all chiefs under the chieftaincy LI 2401.



He called on Ghanaians to endorse President Nana Akufo-Addo for a second term to continue with his development programmes.

The Wli Traditional Council is the 15th to be created by the current NPP administration, and the fourth in the Hohoe Municipality.



The new Council has ten rulers, including three queens.