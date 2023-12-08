Chieftaincy disputes retarding development – Bono East Regional House of Chiefs

They said peace and harmony are essential commodities for every community

The Bono East Regional House of Chiefs has complained about the consistent chieftaincy disputes that have plunged the region.

They said peace and harmony are essential commodities for every community, but the disputes in the region are affecting unity and retarding development.



Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, the Omanhene of Yeji Traditional Area and President of Bono East Regional House of Chiefs said when the region was created, there were 14 judicial cases transferred from the former Brong Ahafo House of Chiefs to the new region. Still, they now have a total of 37 cases pending.



“We are not doubtful about the peace we are enjoying in the region at the moment, and we owe it to the regional security council. The police have always contained any attempts by our people to create insecurity to bring peace and harmony, especially the recent tribal incident that occurred in Kintampo.”



“It is the wish of the House to constitute a committee when funds are available to resolve all tribal matters in the region to enhance peaceful co-existence among all our people. When this region was created, there were 14 judicial cases transferred from the former BA House of Chiefs to ours, but now they stand at 31 petitions and 6 appeals, totalling 37 cases pending.”

“This figure shows that the region has been engulfed with unnecessary chieftaincy disputes that will affect our unity and retard development. The lack of a council for the house is a major challenge, and we hope to curb this situation when we get a council,” Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V said, as aired on Rainbow Radio Accra.



Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister who graced the meeting, also expressed his worries about the several years of tensions between local farmers and cattle herdsmen.



“We are not against the cattle herdsmen because they have the right to do their business, but we are saying that you have to protect the cows so that they don’t go and destroy somebody’s farm because the farmer also has a right to farm. I know when the herdsmen come, they go to the chiefs for a place, so there should be a meeting for us to do a headcount to see where they stay and their leadership so that when there is a problem, we know where to go.”