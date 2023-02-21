Chieftaincy ministry to ensure religious sanity with research and data collection

Stephen Asamoah appearing before the Parliament’s Appointments Committee

Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah, has said the ministry will work at having a database of religious bodies in the country.

He said this will ensure sanity in the country’s religious affairs.



The minister-designate was responding to a question on how he intends to sanitize chieftaincy and religious affairs in the country, when he appeared before the Parliament’s Appointments Committee to be vetted on Monday, February 20, 2013.



“Unfortunately, there are religious groups that spring up and sometimes nobody knows who they are and what they do. So, there’s a need for the ministry to embark on research and also to get data collected, to make sure we have a database and ensure sanity,” he told the committee.



He said while the constitution provides for freedom of religious practice, there is a need to be conscious of the provision and Article 21, to ensure peaceful co-existence among religious bodies.



“Don’t also forget that constitution provides for freedom of religious practice. So, while we are conscious of the provision and Article 21, we also have to sanitize it and make sure we all live in peace, with Muslims, Christians… other religious bodies, and traditional religion. Hindus are here, Rastafarians are here, so we need to harmonize that,” he said.



The nominees who appeared before the committee included Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, the Minister-designate for Trade and Industry and the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah (Sticka) who would be serving as his deputy.

MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is going to the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry as minister.



Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam, was named by the president as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry while Herbert Krapah was nominated deputy Minister for Energy.



