Child Rights GH¢200,000 account for Poloo’s son excessive – Management

Actress Akuapem Poloo

Senior manager of Akuapem Poloo, Major Vines has mentioned that the Child Rights Organization are going too far and imposing so much on Akuapem Poloo.

He made this statement in relation to their request for her to open a bank account for her son.



In an interview with Macall Mensah on Y 97.9 FM’s Y Entertainment Podium he shared, “They asked her to open an account of GH¢200,000 for her son and wanted to have Bright Appiah as the signatory to the account which was impossible.”



He noted that although the account was going to be in the name of the child, they thought it a wrong move because “you don’t tell me to open an account for my child and tell me that you want to have your signatory on it. No, you don’t have that right and in whichever way. The courts will even have to decide if someone else must have his or her signature on it and even with that, the court will think critically about it.”



He went on to say, that no mother will open an account for their child and get someone else to be a signatory.



“What if you die unexpectedly, what if you’re not around and this mother urgently needs money for her child’s upkeep. Where will you be and what then happens to them?” he asked.

He went on to share that, Akuapem Poloo was pressed with charges after she disagreed to do this.



“Besides I spoke to her and she made me aware that she already has an account for her son”.







He stated that for him, he finds it quite suspicious and everyone else who hears this says, “The Child Rights Organization is going out of their bounds and imposing too much on the mother which is not right”.



He however shared that, Poloo’s legal department is on point and strong enough to win the appeal.