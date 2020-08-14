Regional News

Children Believe donates PPE to communities in Northern Region

Children Believe (CB) of Canada, formerly known as Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has donated quantities of Coronavirus items worth thousands of Cedis to widows, widowers and other vulnerable groups and health facilities.

The beneficiaries are from Saboba District and parts of Yendi Municipal Assembly of Northern Region, made up of Sambuli, Namongbani, Kpalba, Demon of Saboba District, Kunkon and Ngani of Yendi Municipal Assembly.



The items included; sterile examination hand gloves , disposable face masks, overalls , Doctors scrub , infrared thermometers, liquid soap , soap-carbolic, radio sets and sanitizers .



Mr Tutor Kwabena, Ghana Country Sponsorship Manager of Children Believe (CB) of Canada who presented the items on behalf of CB Canada at Demon in the Saboba District said it was their second donation from Gift Catalogue project to support them to curb the spread of the virus.



Mr.Tutor said they added Kukon and Sambuli communities, which did not benefit from the first support of COVID-19 pandemic items to protect themselves against the pandemic and would soon train two people each from the communities on the pandemic to go back and educate their communities.



Mr. Tutor said women leaders of the areas would also be trained on the pandemic to educate women and children on the pandemic.

He said 180 Radio sets were also donated to the widows to listen to news in their local languages from their local FM Stations on the COVID-19 and urged all the beneficiaries to put the items into good use.



Mr. George Bingrini Kitinayaab, the Saboba District Chief Executive in an address read on his behalf commended the Children Believe of Canada for donating the COVID-19 pandemic items the second time to the people in the area.



Mr. Braimah Farouk, the Saboba District Director of Health Services said in May 2020, they had an imported COVID-19 case from Tamale to Saboba and during contact tracing they also had 121 suspected cases and out of that they had nine confirmed cases, but they had recovered.



He called on all the health facilities that received the PPE to use the items for its intended purpose and appealed to CB to intensify public education on COVID-19 pandemic in all their programme areas.

