Children Believe presents PPEs to Ghana Health Service

The items are to help fight the coronavirus

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has taken delivery of quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to be distributed to 16 health facilities in the Northern Region to boost morale of health personnel to deliver quality health care services.

The PPE was donated by Children Believe, formerly Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC), an international child-centred non-governmental organisation.



The items included sterile examination gloves (400 pieces), disposable face masks (380 pieces), overalls (280 pieces), doctors' scrub (20), five gallons of sanitisers, 20 Veronica buckets, 20 infrared thermometer guns and five gallons of liquid soap.



The beneficiary facilities would include Tolon Hospital, Wantugu Health Centre, Gburimani and Gbulahagu CHPS Compounds in the Tolon District, Gushegu Hospital, Kpatinga Clinic and Gaa CHPS Compound in the Gushegu Municipality.



The rest are the Bimbilla Hospital, Pusuga and Dakpam CHPS Compounds in the Nanumba North Municipality, and Demon, Kpalba, Nyani, Namongbani, Sambuli and Kunkong CHPS Compounds in the Saboba District.



The gift was the fourth of its kind Children Believe has presented to health facilities through the GHS to be distributed to health facilities in deprived communities in the region this year.

Mr William Anim-Dankwa, Team Leader of Children Believe, who led a team to present the items to authorities of the Northern Regional Health Directorate, said they were to complement government's efforts at ensuring quality health care delivery in communities in the region.



Mr Anim-Dankwa said "Once again we would like to present the following items as part of our efforts to ensure that staff of community health facilities, who happen to be front line workers, will not lose hope but continue to work to protect lives in the communities."



He asked the GHS to provide a resource person to train the district health staff preferably in the first week of next month on the use of the PPEs so that they would also in turn train community level health staff on appropriate ways.



He expressed hope that the "Contribution from Children Believe will go a long way to complement government's efforts at fighting COVID-19 in communities and boosting the confidence and morale of health workers."



He said the cost of the PPE and training of health workers was about 50,000.00 Canadian dollars.

Dr Braimah Abubakar, Deputy Regional Director of the GHS, and Dr Timothy Tiimob, Deputy Director in charge of Administration at the GHS in the region, received the items on behalf of the Regional Director.



They expressed appreciation to Children Believe for its support particularly in the fight against COVID-19 in the region.



Dr Abubakar said over the years and particularly this year, the support from Children Believe to the GHS had been tremendous and commended the organisation.



He gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use and closely monitored.

