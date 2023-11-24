Children encouraged to participate in efforts to mitigate climate change impact

File Photo

Source: GNA

Mr Osama Makkawi Khogali, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Ghana, has underscored the crucial role of children towards mitigating climate change impact in their schools and communities.

He said, children can contribute significantly towards the climate change campaign by keeping their immediate surroundings clean, prioritise tree planting, while encouraging other community members to safeguard their environment.



Mr Khogali, who said this during an event in Tamale to commemorate this year's World Children's Day, emphasized that climate change had a ripple effect on the growth and development of children, hence there was the need for them to support stakeholders’ efforts in that direction.



The commemoration was organized by UNICEF in partnership with the Northern Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service, and participants included students from selected schools in the region among other stakeholders.



The event dubbed: “Climate Action for Children” was on the global theme: "For Every Child, Every Right".



It was to whip up the interest of children on issues of climate change.



Ten participating schools were supported to plant 10 trees each for their schools at the Tamale Senior High School (SHS) as a way of kick-starting an action for climate change through tree planting.

Some of the trees planted included mango, guava, cashew and umbrella trees.



Mr Mohammed Yakubu Mustapha, Headmaster of Tamale SHS, pledged to support in nurturing the trees.



Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, Northern Regional Director of Education, whose speech was read on her behalf, said it was important to equip children with the knowledge and passion needed to help them contribute towards addressing the challenges of climate change.



She said "Let's be inspired by the curiosity and enthusiasm that children bring to the learning process. Let's nurture the innate sense of wonder and encourage them to ask questions, explore possibilities and envision a future where they can play a vital role in mitigating the impact of climate change.



Master Adai Kwame Selase, a basic two pupil of the Police Barracks Model School, commended UNICEF and partners for involving them in the climate change campaign and expressed his readiness to more trees in their neighborhoods.