Children in Naminyala walk several kilometers to attend school in Bongbini

The children on their way home from school

Correspondence from North East Region

Naminyala, a farming community without a single classroom block in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region is causing disadvantage to school children in the area as they walk long distances to attend school.



The schoolchildren walk daily to school (Monday to Friday) in the scorching sun due to the absence of a single classroom block in the community.



GhanaWeb's North East Correspodent, Dokurugu Alhassan, sighted the children walking on the main road from Bongbini to Naminyala after school hours.



The children looked parched and weak due to the scorching sun and the distance from one community to the other.

One of the children in primary 3 told GhanaWeb that, "We are suffering everyday. We walk from Naminyala to Bongbini and the sun is too much. Sometimes there is no water for us to drink on our way. We want the government to build a school for us because we are suffering."



Habibu, a primary 3 pupil also added that "Naminyala has no school. We don't have a school and the community is far. So, Nana Addo, help us. We want the president of Ghana to help us build a school in Naminyala so that we can stop going far to attend school."



Naminyala has a population of over 350 people, hence, no single classroom block has been constructed to help the children in the area.