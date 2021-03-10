Children’s Unit of 37 Military Hospital receives support

Patients at the Children's Unit of the 37 Military Hospital have received some donations

Ernest Domie, the Chief Executive officer of Odulair Ghana Limited, has presented medical supplies and assorted items to the Children's Unit of the 37 Military Hospital to support medical care.

The gesture, which also marks the birthday of Mr Domie, a philanthropist, included sanitary materials, Personal Protective Equipment, an Infra-red temperature monitor, and some food items.



Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defence Staff, who received the items, said the gesture would enhance healthcare delivery at the Unit.



He urged all the frontline medical staff and all military personnel in the frontline of fighting the COVID-19 to go for their COVAX vaccines and encourage their families to also get vaccinated.



Dr Bernard Oko Boye, the Member of Government COVID-19 Team, and a former Deputy Minister of Health, commended Mr Domie for the support, saying such partnerships and alliances were key in the fight against the pandemic.

“It is great a thing...There is no small partnership or small support, all partnerships are appreciated,” Dr Boye said.



Mr Domie, said as a Catholic, and being in the lent season, he thought it wise to give to support, especially children, at the Hospital.



He said on annual basis he donated to the Dzorwulu Special Home to support the upkeep of children but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to support health care delivery this year.



In a related development, Mr Domie, presented a cheque for 7000 Ghana cedis, through Vice Admiral Amoama, to support the bill of a three-year-old girl, Louisa Ami, who needed an urgent surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for burns she sustained from slipping into hot oil.