Children shouldn't be begging on the streets - Nana Akomea

The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has called on State authorities to check the influx of children hawking and begging in the streets.

The culture of children under the age of eighteen (18) years hawking or begging for alms on the streets has become a matter of concern and a disturbing issue in the country.



It is currently easy to spot the young children, some even toddlers between the ages of four and five, on the street begging for alms.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Nana Akomea queried the authorities why they have relaxed the laws of the land ensuring no child is found on the streets.

He warned against such act stressing it poses a threat to the lives of the children, therefore calling on the authorities to prevent the children, particularly ones belonging to parents who are natives of sub-Saharan African countries, from going into the streets.



"The law is the law. Children should not be on the streets begging. It's enshrined in the Children's Act," he stated.



