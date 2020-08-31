General News

Children under five, airline crew exempted from mandatory testing – GHS

Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service

Government has announced that children below five years will be excused from the mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.

This was announced by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye at a press briefing to outline details of measures put in place ahead of the resumption of air travel in Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his sixteenth address to the nation on coronavirus updates, said the country’s air borders will be opened effective Tuesday, September 1.



He stated that all passengers who arrive in Ghana must possess proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test.



The President also said each passenger will undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test at the airport terminal, and test results will be made available in thirty minutes.



Speaking at the presser, Dr Kumah-Aboagye said “there are exemptions with the mandatory test. Children under five will not be tested because the risk is low, with all the inconveniences that come with it. Aircrew will also not be subjected to the mandatory testing at the airport but they will have to follow their own protocols as far as the airline testing is concerned.”

He also stated that departing passengers will be made to comply with directives set by the destination country.



“For our departing passengers, as usual, the mandatory facemask should be observed, in compliance with the destination rules we have. Transit passengers who do not require to enter the country will not be subject to the mandatory test at the airport unless they are entering Ghana before they leave.”



The GHS has noted that measures have been put in place to cater for passengers who test positive on arrival.



“For the person who gets down here and is positive, all of them will be sent to Ga East Hospital for triaging after which the necessary protocols, treatment, isolation, etc will be instituted for all of them.”

