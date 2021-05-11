Children with hole in heart need help - Surgeon

Madam Kwashie said mothers must take interest in everything their children do

Dr Gordon Ofei-Larbi, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon, says children with hole in heart conditions at the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, are in dire need of help.

He, therefore, appealed to benevolent organisations and individuals to support the Unit to provide timely healthcare services to them.



Dr Ofei-Larbi made the appeal when he received some support on behalf of the Cardiothoracic Centre from Angel Smile Foundation Ghana (ASF-Ghana), a non-profitable organisation.



ASF-Ghana donated 170 half pieces of cloth and headgears to women on admission at the Cardiothoracic Centre and Maternity Wards of the Hospital to mark the Mother’s Day celebration.



Madam Iris Kwashie, the Secretary to the Foundation, said the gesture was in recognition of the selfless and unconditional love mothers gave to children, hence the need to commend and appreciate them.



She said mothers sacrificed so much to raise children and such efforts must be acknowledged and rewarded.

“On Mother’s Day, we, the Angel Smile Foundation Ghana, want to wish mothers in a special way. Our founder, Prophetess Beatrice Ayorkor Adjetey, was a single mother so she knows the pain and challenges of motherhood….,” she said.



“As part of celebrating mothers, she decided to show love and kindness to mothers in a way of congratulating and encouraging them to have hope, do more and never give up on their good work.”



“We celebrate mothers more because it is the mother who has close contact with the child and, as a result, influence how children behave”.



Madam Kwashie said mothers must, therefore, take interest in everything their children did, including the friends they chose, to ensure the child was influenced positively to grow into a responsible citizen.