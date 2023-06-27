Children without fathers are like birds without feathers – Apostle Dr. Boateng

Apostle Dr. Jones Boateng

The Apostle General of Deliverance Outreach Ministries International in the United Kingdom and Ghana has opined that a child or children who do not have fathers are like birds without feathers.

Fatherhood, according to Apostle Dr. Jones Boateng, is extremely important, and if you don’t have a father, you don’t have a feather. You fly by your fathers.



He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s mid-morning show.



He told the host that the role of fathers is important, which is why he created Adam first before Eve.



That was how God intended it to be, he said. The father’s spirit and authority protect the children and the family. A dysfunctional family is one that does not have a father”.



On the show, he revealed that 75% of young boys and girls in UK prisons are from single parents or do not have fathers at home.



"As a licensed preacher in the United Kingdom. ”I preach in prisons, and I can tell you that 75% of young girls and boys in prison are from single parents or do not have fathers,” he emphasised.

He believes that children and families require responsible fathers who are interested in their children’s physical, spiritual, and emotional development.



Apostle Jones Boateng is a choice servant of God raised to impact the nations and his generation according to the will of God.



He is the founder and General Overseer of Deliverance Outreach Ministries established in 2003.



He is a dynamic Bible teacher dedicated to the total liberation of the lives of men and women from satanic bondage to victorious living through Jesus Christ.



He is a man called and specially anointed to set the captives free. Apostle Boateng is an outstanding teacher and preacher in spiritual warfare and a deliverance minister since 2001 with undeniable testimonies, signs, and wonders, following his ministry in London, Europe, Ghana and the USA.