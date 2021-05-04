China and Ahafo Region must strengthen ties - Chinese Ambassador

Lu Kun, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana with George Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister

Lu Kun, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana has endorsed partnership between China and the people of Ahafo Region to unearth and build on education and investment opportunities.

Mr Kun made the remarks when Mr George Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister paid a courtesy on him at the Chinese Embassy in Accra.



The Chinese Ambassador described the ongoing collaboration between the Embassy and the Ahafo Region as laudable, saying it would go a long way to attract Chinese investors into the region.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the Regional Minister was accompanied by Mr. Osei Bonsu, the Asunafo South Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Kwadwo Mensah, Asunafo South Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Owusu Boateng, NPP Asunafo South Constituency Deputy Secretary and Mr. Moses Antwi, a special aide to the Minister.



On his part, Mr. Boakye lauded China for her continuous support to Ghana's development process and hoped the new collaboration between the region and the embassy would greatly woo more investors into the area.

Mr. Boakye also called on Mr. Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian Ambassador to Ghana in Accra who hosted dinner for the Regional Minister.



The Ambassador expressed his desire to visit the Ahafo Region saying "my recent stay in Ghana has made me realize the unbroken bond that has been nurtured over a long period between India and Ghana".



Mr. Rajaram explained it would a great and exciting for India to collaborate with the people of Ahafo in the areas of skill training, Information Technology, and Medicine, and promised to visit the region as soon as possible to strengthen the relationship.