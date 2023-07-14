Chinery-Hesse reappointed as chancellor of the University of Ghana

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: happyghana.com
Mrs. Mary Chinery-Hesse has been reappointed chancellor of the University of Ghana – Legon.
This follows the University Council’s approval of her for a second term in office, which will run from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2028.
Mrs. Chinery-Hesse is the first female chancellor of the university and she is noted for rekindling a relationship between the University of Ghana and its former degree awarding institution, the University of London.
Below is the statement issued by the University of Ghana
