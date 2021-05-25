Chinese Ambassador calls on Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor and the Chinses Ambssador, Lu Kun

Source: MLNR PR Unit

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor has disclosed that government would ensure that the human rights of foreigners are respected and would be made to face the full rigours of the law.

He noted that Ghana is a country that respects the rights of persons including foreigners.



“So we can guarantee that the right of foreigners arrested for engaging in galamsey will be respected”.

However, the punitive sanctions enshrined in the mining laws for engaging in such practice will be meted out to persons no matter the country they are coming from, he added.



The Minister was speaking in Accra last week when the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Lu Kun, paid a courtesy call on him in his office.