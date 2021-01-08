Chinese businessman cries for justice

Mr Yu (third from left)

A Chinese businessman, who has invested in Ghana, has appealed to the police to expedite investigation into a case of assault on him.

Zhen Jing Yu, 51, said he was attacked on a land leased to him for $20 million at Teacher Mante, Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



The victim told the Ghanaian Times that he was beaten up by a man for stopping him (the man) from trespassing on his land.



Mr Yu, who has invested in the One District One Factory (1D1F), said that he lodged a complaint with the Teacher Mante Police Station over the assault on him.



He said when he inquired about the case, Chief Inspector Hope Hukporti, the station officer at Teacher Mantey Police Station, said the matter had been referred to the Property Fraud Unit at Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters, Accra.



Mr Yu, who said he had lived in Ghana for the past six years, indicated that he intended to set up 10 factories for the production of furniture and other products.

He said his choice of Ghana as a preferred investment destination was because of the country’s peaceful climatic condition.



Medical report seen by the Ghanaian Times indicated that Yu had one of his ear drums damaged due to severe beatings.



An eye witness, Mr Kofi Akule, whose uncle, Nathan Boakye, leased the land to the Chinese man, expressed worry that Mr Yu was attacked.



He said tipper truck drivers had illegally constructed a road through the land for the winning of sand for commercial activities.