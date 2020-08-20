0
Thu, 20 Aug 2020

#ChoboMahama trends as corruption allegations come back to haunt Mahama

JOHN MAHAMA PROMISE Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is paying for the ‘sins’ of his government as allegations of corruption that rocked his administration have resurfaced with barely four months to elections.

Mahama left the corridors of power three years ago after losing massively to Akufo-Addo.

His administration witnessed a plethora of corruption scandals, ranging from the SADA to the Ford Expedition saga.

With Mahama seeking a comeback, some Ghanaians on social media have dug up some of the scandals that happened in his government.

The tweeps are reminding Ghanaians of what they believe to be a difficult four years in Ghana history.

They are accusing Mahama of overseeing the most corrupt administration since independent.

Aside from the corruption calls, the overall performance of Mahama’s administration has been brought to question.

Comparisons are being drawn between his government and the Akufo-Addo led administration.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

