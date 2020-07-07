Politics

Choice of Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang bold and in national interest - Historian

Political historian, Prof. Harold Abubakar Martinson says the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a bold decision that is in the interest of the nation.

He said this is a promotion of the feminist movement despite the aim of the National Democratic Congress in winning the 2020 presidential election.



He indicated that although this the first time a woman has been selected as running mate by a political party, it is historical because one of the major political parties has done it.



He explained to host Kwabena Agyapong that there is no yardstick in measuring the competence of a vice-presidential candidate vis a vis an economist.



The Bawumia factor he stated should not be a yardstick for any political party contesting an election to use in selecting their running mates.



Prof. Martinson said the running mate for Mahama has her own competencies and skills that make her stand out.

Reacting to the agenda being championed by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) about the former education minister scrapping teacher trainee allowance and research allowance for University lecturers, he described as petty and trivial.



“These are all minor indices. These do not matter. These are not things politicians should hang on. First of almost, a minister does make policies, he or she only execute policies. So whatever that might have taken place in her time was from the presidency.”



He was worried people have already started pulling her down and tracking her integrity when there is nothing to attack with.



This he lamented forms part of reasons why women fail to come unto the political space to contest for positions.





