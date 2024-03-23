Choice of running mate must not divide Ashanti NPP - COKA

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, former chairman of the New Patriotic Party

More often than not, the need for the selection of a running mate with a diverse demographic and strategic geopolitical considerations is highlighted as a focal point in increasing a political party’s the chances of success in elections, especially in Ghana.

For this reason and more, a former chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah is appealing to the rank and file of the party to be careful enough not allow the selection of a running mate ruin the unity in the party in the Ashanti region.



In a Facebook post on March 23, he cautioned that the NPP cannot afford to take the Ashanti region for granted, indicating that the opposition National Democratic Congress has targeted the region and may likely play on the division of the party to garner votes.



“The NDC, our main opponent has made Ashanti region (NPP’s base) their target to get more votes going into 2024 elections; not even their considered world bank, Volta region. It is therefore IMPORTANT we (NPP) do not allow the selection of a running mate to divide Ashanti region the more. Fact, if Ashanti region fails NPP, the NPP party will be in BIG TROUBLE. The region need everybody to help break the 8. Let us not pressurize DMB, let’s allow him to make his best choice.”

Sounding more concerned, he made a passionate appeal to the flagbearer of the party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia whom he believes is behind schedule according to the party's constitution to name a running mate in order for the party to manage unforeseen divisions that may come up.



“Furthermore, l also want to appeal to Dr. Bawumia , our candidate for 2024 to also save NPP from further division by naming his running mate sooner than later.This will further help the party especially Ashanti region NPP from further deteriorating. By naming the running mate NOW, any fallouts could be managed and handled by the on-going reconciliation team in Ashanti region led by Mr. Edward Boateng," he wrote.



