Choose Napo to secure our 2024 election victory – NPP former youth organizer    

Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as Napo

Source: GNA

Richard Kwadwo Adu, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wenchi Municipality, says appointing Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of the party will secure a landslide victory for the NPP in the 2024 election.

He said it was appropriate that the party allowed Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 presidential candidate of NPP to think through and appoint a running mate of his choice.



However, he said, the charisma and proven track record of Dr Opoku Prempeh could endear him to the electorates for more votes and widen the chances of the NPP winning the election.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wenchi, Adu, a former Wenchi constituency youth organizer, said research showed that the Ghanaian electorate preferred or liked the energy minister, also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia in the Ashanti region.



He said the various constituencies remained the pillars of the NPP and with his cordial and solid relationship with the grassroots and constituency executives, Dr Opoku-Prempeh’s appointment would inspire the youth to work hard in the electioneering campaign.

Adu, also a former Assemblyman for the Ntoase Electoral Area in the Municipality, said as a political stronghold of the NPP, “I can promise you that with Napo, it is going to be easier for the NPP to win the election and break the eight with a wider margin.”



“As an outspoken legislator, Napo has already marketed himself well within the rank and file of the NPP and the nation’s political space, and so it is imperative that Dr. Bawumia considers him to secure our victory,” he stated.



Adu suggested to the NPP and Alhaji Dr. Bawumia to choose Dr. Opoku Prempeh as the 2024 running mate, describing him as the best bet for the Vice President in the next general election.