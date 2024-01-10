Choose a running mate from NDC's strongholds – Mahama told

Former President, John Mahama

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei, the Founder, and Leader of Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry has emphasised the importance for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prioritising the care and attention given to its strongholds, particularly the Volta and Northern regions, in order to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

During a press conference titled ‘The 2024 B.I.G Project’ in Ho on Monday, January 8, 2024, Apostle Owusu Adjei expressed concerns about the NDC's handling of its strongholds, noting a decline in votes and potential inroads made by the governing New Patriotic Party in these regions.



He stressed, "The NDC must take good care of their strongholds, that is Northern and Volta regions because even statistics show that their votes keep dropping, and Bawumia in the Northern region is making new inroads."



Apostle Owusu Adjei highlighted shifts in voting patterns in both the Northern and Volta regions, cautioning that neglecting these strongholds could result in further losses for the NDC in the upcoming elections.



Furthermore, the Apostle urged former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer, to be careful in selecting his running mate, emphasising the significance of choosing someone from the Volta Region. According to him, a running mate from the Volta Region considered the party's "World Bank," would ensure a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

Apostle Owusu Adjei revealed that prior to the 2020 elections, he received divine guidance instructing Mr John Dramani Mahama not to choose a running mate from the Central Region.



Despite sharing this revelation with the party's top hierarchy and suggesting Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as the suitable running mate, the party seems to have opted for a different choice.



The Apostle warned that unless the NDC addresses the mistakes made in the 2020 elections, victory in the 2024 general elections might be elusive for the party