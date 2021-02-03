Choose fast burials over mortuary storage - Coffin sellers appeal to Ghanaians

Kwame Marfo is one of the leaders of Kumasi Asafo Coffin sellers and makers

Coffin makers at Kumasi Asafo within the Kumasi Metropolis are urging Ghanaians to take advantage of private burials which are faster than keeping their dead relatives in mortuaries that would further bring them huge cost.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his 23rd address to the country on measures taken to curtail the spread of coronavirus imposed a ban on funeral celebration following high recorded cases of COVID-19



He, however, maintained that private burials not exceeding 25 persons are allowed in the country until otherwise directed in subsequent updates



Kwame Marfo one of the leaders of Kumasi Asafo Coffin sellers and makers speaking on Kumasi-based Angel Fm drive time hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com said the ban on funeral will have a negative impact on coffin business.



According to him “though the ban on funeral will affect our coffin business but we believe it cannot collapse the business. Since private burial with at most 25 attendants is allowed, we believe some family will choose to buy a Coffin than sending their dead relatives to mortuary”, he said.

Kwame Marfo added that "there are some people who have warned their families not to send their bodies to mortuaries when dead, so those people will surely choose to buy a coffin than mortuary”.



When he was asked if they are happy when people die, Kwame Marfo explained that “Ike, we don’t feel happy when people die but we always pray to God to help us get business”.



“Praying to God to help us get money doesn’t mean we want people to die or we are happy when people die but death is part of the human journey and no one can escape death”.