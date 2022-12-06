Chorkor-based fish processor adjudged 2022 AMA Best Farmer

Ms Charlotte Quarcoo receiving her prizes

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Ms Charlotte Quarcoo, a 45-year-old Fish Processor from chorkor-Mantsuluemin within the Ablekuma South Sub-Metropolitan District has been adjudged the Overall Best Farmer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) at the 38th Farmers and Fishers' Day.

Ms Charlotte Quarcoo who has been in the fish processing industry for 10 years is a BECE Certificate holder, with eight ‘chorkor smokers’ and processes 150 trays of various species of fish a day.



For her prize, she was awarded a double door deep-freezer, three bundles of wire mesh, seven aluminum bowls, a 52-kilogramme gas cylinder to promote cleaning cooking, a large size ice-chest and other assorted items.



Speaking at the ceremony held at the forecourt of the Assembly which was graced by the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Daniela d’Orlandi, under the theme Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition”, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Chief Executive of the AMA, congratulated all farmers for their hard work and wished them success in the ensuing years.







She said the awards presented were a morale booster and the Assembly's appreciation to hardworking farmers and fishers for their massive contribution to the development of our local economy.



Mayor Sackey said the theme: for this year's celebrations “Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition,” was appropriate and a clarion call on stakeholders such as producers, processors, consumers, transporters, waste managers, and others to consciously improve food production through value addition.

She expressed satisfaction in the progress of work undertaken by the Government at the James Town Landing Site adding that the project when completed would help increase the production and distribution of quality food services to the people of Accra and beyond as well as create job opportunities for the youth.



She assured that the AMA would continue to provide a platform to bring Farmers, Fishermen, and households within the metropolis, together to engage in unconventional farming and fishing practices such as backyard and home gardening practices.



Madam Daniela D’Orlandi, the Italian Ambassador to Ghana who was the guest speaker said the farmer’s role in food sustainability and security was crucial and reiterated her country’s commitment to partner with the government in the agricultural sector.



She said, for this reason, about 20 representatives of Italian companies were currently in Ghana to meet their counterparts to network and explore opportunities in the agro-business sector.



Dr Charles S. Etse, the Accra Metropolitan Director of Agriculture in a welcoming address said to overcome the challenges of loss of fertile farmlands due to urbanisation, the Department of Agriculture had assisted households to establish home gardens.





“Several inhabitants are now eating what they have grown in their backyards. The days of ‘operation feed yourself’ are back here with us again in Accra. “We urge and encourage people who desire to use their backyards productively to approach us to ensure they are reoriented to the position where agriculture will become a business to them,” he stated.”



The Chairman of the occasion, Nii Ahene Nunoo, the Abola Mantse and the Ga Atofoatse asked the awardees not to rest on their oars, but rather the honour bestowed on them should motivate them to produce more food for local consumption and export.



All 10 farmers and fishers including other agricultural stakeholders were awarded for their dedication and hard work. They received items ranging from Rambo 500 poly tanks, deep-freezers, bags of fertilizers, spraying machines, shovels, wheelbarrows, plastic chairs, waterholes, yards of lines, and fishing nets, among other agricultural tools.



Present at the occasion were Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpujie and Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Members of Parliament for Ablekuma South and Odododiodoo respectively as well as chiefs and queen mothers.



