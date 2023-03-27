Christ Apostolic Church inducts new Chairman, Executive Council members

Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong, the newly elected Chairman for the Christ Apostolic Church

Source: GNA

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) International has inducted a new Chairman and Executive Council members into office in Accra. It has Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong as the Chairman, Apostle Dr. Samuel Addai-Kusi, General Secretary, Rev Stephen Acheampong, Field Director, and Rev Samuel Kpeli Mensah, Prophetic Director.

The rest are: Apostle George Peter Derry, Mission Director, Apostle Prosper Agbaglo Dogbey, Evangelism Director, and Rev Dr. Robert Asomadu-Kyereme, Christian Education Director. The newly inducted Chairman and his Executive Council members will be in office for four years, after which elections would be held to elect new members. Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong who succeeds Apostle George Yeboah was inducted into office by Apostle Dr. Michael Nimo.



Present at the induction Service were Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the Special Guest of Honour, and Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Members of Parliament and Ministers of State. Other dignitaries included members of the Judiciary, Mrs Sherry Ayittey, who represented former President Mr. John Dramani Mahama, representatives of political parties, the clergy and traditional leaders.



Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong in his induction speech called for collaborative efforts by the citizenry, championed by the State to sustain the country’s peace.



He bemoaned the murder of the military officer at Ashaiman saying, ‘‘The brutal killing of a military officer in Ashaiman and the response of the Military sadly reminds us that we have a lot to do to sustain the enviable peace of our beloved country.’’



The Chairman advised the public to desist from the culture of instant justice and allow the lawfully established State agencies to work. Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong assured that his administration would collaborate with Government and Non-Governmental Organisations to promote and uphold the peace that the country currently enjoyed.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian –Ukrainian war as well as the recent disruption in the global economy had negatively affected and deepened the woes of the third world economy.



Hence, the Chairman encouraged Ghanaians to put their trust in God and be each other’s keeper. Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong called on the Government to support the Church in its quest to develop the site where the Holy Spirit descended in the form of a pillar of fire on top of a small chapel at Asamankese in 1923, to attract tourists.



Dr. Bawumia congratulated the new Chairman and his Executive Council members on their Induction, and prayed for God’s grace for them to perform their duties diligently. He commended the Church for its contribution to health and education towards the socio- economic growth of the country.



“We are aware of the role the Church played during the COVID-19 pandemic where nationwide prayers were organised and finalised at the Black Star square.



“ Additionally, the donation of a GHC 100,000 by the Church into the COVID-19 Fund is commendable,’’

‘‘We believe that by working and standing together, we can overturn these challenges into opportunities. Let us keep hope alive that better days are ahead of us and fast approaching than we first thought’’, the vice president stated.



Delivering the sermon and referring to 2nd Corinthians 5:1-10, Apostle Nyamekye urged the citizenry to endevour to please God, the primary goal in life, because they were His servants.



He said to displease God was to quench the fire of the Holy Spirit, which was ‘‘our light in this dark world and our glory in this perverse generation.’’



Apostle Nyamekye, also the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) advised Christians not to perform their duties for the sake of ‘‘what they will wear and eat’’, but for the benefit of God’s kingdom.