Christ Embassy ‘Pneumatica Night’ trial resumes today

Christ Embassy held an event with about 30,000 people in attendance

The four accused persons standing trial in the Christ Embassy Church “Pneumatica Night” incident are expected to make their second appearance in court today, May 24, 2021.

The three members of the Christ Embassy Church at the last sitting pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime namely failing to comply with restrictions imposed contrary to Section 23 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 Act 29 and Section 6 of the Imposition of Restrictions 2020 (Act 1012) and regulation 1 of EI.135/2021.



While Edmond Depaah, the facility manager at the Fantasy Dome was slapped with the charge of Abetment.



The plea on the charge relating to failing to comply with restrictions imposed was reserved as the court directed the prosecution to amend it because it was defective.

The court admitted them to bail after their respective lawyers prayed that, they be granted bail.



The accused persons are Alex Asomani, Wilson Delali and Agyeman Kumi Nutifafa who are members of the Church.



