Christ Worship Centre, Assemblies of God provides free medical screening at Sowutuom

Some of the people at the screening

The Christ Worship Centre Assemblies of God Church, Sowutuom Branch, has organised a free health screening exercise for the people around Sowutuom, Lomnava, and surrounding environs.

The medical outreach, which was part of the church’s 20th anniversary celebration, provided general health screening on glucose levels and health disorders including malaria, gastroenteritis, hepatitis B, screening for the eye, and breast cancer, among others.



The programme was on the theme: "Celebrating 20 Years of God’s Faithfulness."



The Head Pastor of the Church, Rev. Samuel Kwesi Inkum, explained that the exercise formed part of the 20th-anniversary celebrations, which would climax in December 2023.



"Organising the health screening is part of the church’s own way of giving back to society. Celebrating 20 years as a church is a sign to tell us that if we wait patiently on God, he will glorify himself,” Rev. Inkum said.



He said that apart from the spiritual needs of members, the physical aspect was equally important, while expressed gratitude to the medical team for the initiative.

The Chief Executive Officer of Maon Medical Centre Ltd., Rev. Justice Sagoe, with his other health partners [Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital and Beaver Clinic Limited], urged the public to be concerned with their health status regularly.



"Since we are made up of the body, soul, and spirit, we need to take the status of our health seriously," he stated.



Reverend Sagoe observed that as individuals, people need to at least check up on their health status twice a year.



"Take up total medical screening at least twice a year in order to stay healthy and live long," Rev Sagoe advised.



He expressed gratitude to Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital and Beaver Clinic Limited for their selflessness and sponsorship of the health screening.













AE/OGB