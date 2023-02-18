Christian Atsu found dead

Ghana winger, Christian Atsu

Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu is dead, his agent Nana Sechere has confirmed.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning



"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support," he said.



Black Stars midfielder, Christian Atsu has been missing since Monday, February 6, 2023, after being trapped under a rubble following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central Turkey and Syria.



Born in Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana on January 10, 1992, Christian Atsu revealed that money was hard to come by while growing up. He once said that losing his father in tragic circumstances made life even more difficult for his family.



Atsu in 2013, made it big when Chelsea came calling after he was identified as a long-term prospect.

Chelsea paid £3.5 million to FC Porto and signed Christian Atsu, who was subsequently loaned to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, and Málaga.



Atsu after signing for Chelsea started enjoying the football money and at Newcastle, he was reportedly earning £32,000 weekly and which made him one of the richest Ghanaian footballers from 2016.



In September 2022, Christian Atsu joined Hatayspor as a free agent and reported taking close to $500,000 as a signing-on bonus.



See the tweet from his agent below



