Christian Atsu's body to arrive in Ghana on Sunday evening

Late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu

The mortal remains of former Blacks Stars footballer, Christian Atsu who passed away through the deadly earthquake in Turkey is set to arrive in Ghana on Sunday evening.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, announced that the family of the deceased footballer and the Ghana Football Association will receive Atsu's body at the Kotoka International Airport at 7:40 PM on Sunday, February 19, 2023.



The demise of Christian Atsu has witnessed the world and football lovers paying tribute to the professional player known for his kind heart and exceptional talent.



Christian who last played for Hatayspor is survived by a wife, Marie-Claire Rupio and three children.



Read the statement below:



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration hereby informs that the Government of Ghana is making arrangements to receive the mortal remains of the late Christian Atsu, a former Black Stars player. The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana's Ambassador to Türkiye on a Turkish airlines Night and will arrive in Accra at 7:40 p.m. today Sunday, 19 February, 2023.

The remains will be received at the Kotoka International Airport by the family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Government upon its arrival from Istanbul, Türkiye.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, and we pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Christian Atsu.











