Christian Atsu’s younger brother recounts last conversation with him

Chris Atsu8.png The late Christian Atsu

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The younger brother of Christian Atsu, Wisdom Twasam has detailed the last interaction he had with his brother before his missing and subsequent demise.

Speaking to Mr. Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the founder of Crime Check Foundation, Wisdom said that his brother called him around 12:32 am on Monday, February 6.

"He called around 12:32 after his match and we spoke till 1:00. I was sleepy at the time so I asked him to sleep too since he had played a match earlier but he said he wasn’t sleepy. We disconnected the call and I slept only to wake up in the morning to calls from a relative asking if I had seen the news. I replied in the negative and he asked me to check on social media,” he said.

The Ghanaian winger played and scored the winning goal in the last minute for his Turkish club, Hatayspor on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

He had been missing since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Christian Atsu’s lifeless body was rather recovered Saturday morning after 12 days of searching the rubbles of his residence in Turkey.

