Christian Atsu to be buried on March 17 - Family announces

The late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

The family of the Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, has settled on Friday, March 17, 2023, as the funeral date for the late footballer.

The funeral of Christian Atsu will be held on the forecourt of the State House in Accra, on Friday, March 17, 2023.



Christian Atsu's funeral will be held six days before the Black Stars' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23.



Today March 4, 2023, marks exactly two weeks since Christian Atsu's body was retrieved from the debris following the devastating earthquake that hit the south-eastern part of Turkey and Syria.

Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment twelve days after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



The 31-year-old before his demise made 65 appearances for the Black Stars after making his debut in an international friendly game against Lesotho at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 2012.



