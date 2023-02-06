Christian Atsu 'trapped' in massive Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu is reported to have been caught up in the rubble

Ghana’s international footballer and former Black Stars player, Christian Atsu, has been reported to have been ‘trapped’ in an earthquake in Turkey.

According to the Mirror, the former Premier League player is among people who have been trapped under rubble in Turkey, following a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake.



The report indicated that there are currently rescue operations underway to find Christian Atsu.



Atsu formerly played for Chelsea and Newcastle.



He currently plays for Super Lig club Hataysport



According to a report by Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu which was sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, the Hatayspor player and his club director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye.



The report added that a search team has been dispatched to look for the two individuals who are currently missing.

"Hatayspor forward Cristian Atsu and director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye. Search and rescue teams are looking them now," part of the reports read.





Hatayspor Sportif Direktörü Taner Savut ve Cristian Atsu, enkaz altında kaldı. Arama kurtarma ekipleri iki ismi arıyor. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) February 6, 2023

???????????? Hatayspor forward Cristian Atsu and director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye.



Search and rescue teams are looking them now, reports @yagosabuncuoglu. pic.twitter.com/S2IqRo46PK — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 6, 2023

