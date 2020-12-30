Christian Council calls for shorter services during ‘cross over’ to hold coronavirus spread

File photo: A watchnight service in session before coronavirus pandemic

The Christian Council has said in addition to existing coronavirus safety protocols to stop the spread of the pandemic during church services on the night of December 31, churches should also reduce the duration of their services.

Chairman of the Council, Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, told the AM Show on Joy News that shorter services will reduce the incidents of human engagements that are known to contribute to the spread of the virus.



“…we are saying that if we could have shorter services so that when it hits 12 O’clock and we have entered the new year, mostly people would have stayed longer, dancing praising God and all that…we are saying that can we have about 10 to 15 minutes so that the place is empty and people can go home and continue with their reflections,” he said.



Watchnight or ‘cross over’ church services on December 31 are a significant part of the activities that usher in the New Year in Ghana.



The services draw huge crowds and this has raised concerns about a possible spike in the virus figures if safety protocols are neglected.



Speaking further the Council’s suggestions to churches on how to prevent a spread of the virus, Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo also urged churches to adopt virtual services in addition to the traditional church services.

He also urged churches to discourage the waving of handkerchiefs and heavy dancing in their auditoriums or places of worship.



“We are also saying that the dancing, the waving of handkerchiefs, the jumping and sometimes the fanfare that comes along with it; all these things must be minimised in view of the restrictions that are in place because of COVID,” he said.



Ghana’s cumulative coronavirus figure is 54,401 with 53,180 recoveries.



Active cases currently stand at 888 with 333 deaths.