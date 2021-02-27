Christian Council describes the late Rt. Rev Dr Agidi as affable

The late Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi the immediate past Moderator of the General Assembly of the EP Church

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has described the late Rt. Reverend Dr Seth Senyo Agidi as affable and related well to all including; his subordinates.

The Council said the late Rt.Rev Agidi, who was the immediate past Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana did not only advocate a simple and moderate lifestyle, but also lived it to serve as an example to others.



The Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi died in office after a short illness at the Ho Teaching Hospital on October 10, 2020 was 65 years.



His interment took place at the Ho-Kpodzi Missionary cemetery at its headquarters.



The late Moderator, succeeded Very Rev Francis Amenu, as the second Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church, since the change from the Synod status.



He trained as a teacher and later attended the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon which is affiliated to the University of Ghana.



He also pursued postgraduate studies at the Eden Theological Seminary, United States of America.

In a tribute signed by Rev Dr Cyril Fayose, the General Secretary of the Council said the late Moderator believed in the principles of teamwork and cooperation and frequently called for a meeting of the officers to think through a national matter before issuing a press statement on behalf of the Council.



The Rt Rev Dr Agidi was the Chairman of the Council from 2017 to 2019. He took over the Chairmanship of the Council at the time the CCG was in serious financial crisis, but he worked hard to keep the Council running.



"Today, the Members of Churches, the Executive Committee and the entire staff of CCG join the family and the Church of our late father, friend and pastor to say thank you to God Almighty for giving us this great gift, a gift to the body of Christ and to our nation Ghana," it said.



President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister donated GHS 20, 000 to the family and the Church.



He said the President recognised the valuable contribution of the Church in various sectors to the development of the nation.



Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress also led a Delegation to represent former President John Dramani Mahama to donate GHS 5,000 on behalf of the former President to the Church and the family.

He said the former President Mahama had indicated that the late Moderator was a brother and he was one of his counsellors during his tenure as the President of the nation.



The late Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi was married with four children.



Earlier, a letter addressed to Presbytery Moderators of the Church and signed by Dr Emmanuel Komla Amey, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church would be represented at the burial service only by members of the General Assembly Executive Council, all Pastors serving in the Ho East and Ho West Presbyteries of the Church, Dumedefor and Ho Kpodzi Church Choirs.



The directive is to minimise the spread of the COVID-19.