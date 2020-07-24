General News

Christian Council slams NPP chair for failing to sanction Hawa Koomson

NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay

The Christian Council of Ghana has condemned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, over his refusal to sanction Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson for firing a gun at a registration centre.

Mr Blay in spite of the mounting pressure, condemnation, and calls for the dismissal of Hawa Koomson has rather justified her action, arguing that the MP was rather a victim and acted in self defence.



“With the unfolding evidence and facts surrounding the incidence, it is clear that her actions were in self-defense to the unwarranted attacks on her and her team by masked motorists invited by the NDC to disrupt the EC registration process in her constituency,” Mr. Blay said.



Mr Blay further described the calls on Hawa Koomson to resign as “pointless and needless.”

“The pointless calls on the President to terminate the appointment of Hon. Hawa Koomson is absolutely needless and must be totally disregarded. Let the good people of Ghana see such enthusiasm channeled into productive discussions aimed at addressing the fundamental concerns of recklessness and provocations of the NDC during this registration process,” he added.



But the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Cyril Fayose in an interview described Mr. Blay’s comment as unfortunate.



“Is the Chairman of the NPP telling us that if you’re going for voter registration we should go with weapons. Is that the model he’s trying to show to all of us? If that is what he’s trying to say then I think those who are calling for people to defend themselves are right in a way which we are against,” he told Joy FM.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.