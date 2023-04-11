0
Menu
News

Christian politicians must adopt Christ-like features – Mahama

John Mahamaa Dramani John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has challenged Christian politicians to adopt Christ-like features into their political life.

Mr. Mahama made the call when he joined the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church at Circle on Easter Sunday to worship.

He said no matter the temptations that may come, Christian politicians must be like Christ and allow their works to represent what Christ stood for.

“God has blessed me, he has guided my steps, any possible office, the politics of this office I have occupied, I have been a deputy minister, I have been a minister, I have been a member of parliament for three terms, I have been a vice president and ultimately I have been the president of the Republic of Ghana.

“Wherever you go, you get soldiers lined, welcome parades, you inspect guards of honour, the band is playing and often what it does is, it gives you a sense of immortality, if you are used to the trappings of office, you will think that you will never step out of the office and so what I say to Christian politicians is we take christlike features into the work we do as politicians.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: