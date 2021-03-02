Christian students urged to lead exemplary lives

Christians praying

Pastor Oscar Peter Nsiah, the Penkwase District Pastor of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Sunyani on Sunday advised the youth to lead exemplary lives and desist from acts that could tarnish the image of the Church.

He urged particularly the adolescent and youth in the Church who were about to enter the Senior High School (SHS) this year to demonstrate the moral principles being taught them by the Church to bring glory to God and honour to the Church, parents, guardians, and the nation in general.



Pastor Nsiah gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani after a day’s seminar organised by the Public Campus Ministry Group of the Church for the 2020 Junior High School graduates to prepare them ahead of their SHS educational journey.



He urged them to be watchful and avoid bad companionship to protect their Christian religious faith, believes, and practices as they were entering different environments to meet colleagues of diverse upbringing and different life experiences.



Under the theme “Preparing the Adventist Students for the Future”, the event was attended by 60 participants drawn from five branches of the Church in the Penkwase District - Hope in Christ, Friends in Christ, Prince Emmanuel, Penkwase, and Agape branches

Topics treated included "Strategies in Learning and Studying in the SHS, The Aftermath of JHS and SHS and the Adventist Students in Adventist/Public School".



Dr. Daniel Owusu-Ansah, Public Campus Minister of the Mid-West Ghana Conference of the Church admonished the participants to always remember whilst on their various campuses that they were the future leaders of the Church and the nation and their contributions to the progress of the society would be much needed.



He entreated them to obey school rules and regulations and concentrate on their studies to become great people who could contribute meaningfully to the development of society.



Participants were given mathematical sets, pens, pencils, reading books, exercise, and notebooks to support their education as well as a re-usable nose/face mask to help them to check the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in their schools.