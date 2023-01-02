Christians advised to shun lives of duality for national progress

File photo

Source: GNA

The Reverend Prince Boateng, Head Pastor, Dormaa-Ahenkro branch of the International Central Gospel Church, has advised Christians to avoid lives of duality and ensure their activities impact positively on society.

“Many Christians nowadays are leading double standard lifestyles and, therefore, not differentiating between sinful deeds and acts of righteousness and holiness,” he said.



"Many are actively in the church but are still fornicating".



Rev. Boateng said Jesus Christ is the light of the world, hence, whoever professed to follow Him must live a life of honesty and transparency to make meaningful impact for society’s progress.

He gave the advice during the New Year church service on Sunday at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.



Rev. Boateng said Jesus Christ significantly brought salvation and peace to the world, demonstrating God's plan to bring mankind together to support each other.



Christians must, thus, be peacemakers in their communities and the nation as a whole to stimulate unity and socio-economic progress.