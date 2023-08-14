Christians called to serve justice to the less privileged

File photo

Source: GNA

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale has called on Christians to take up the task of serving justice to the less privileged in society.

He said, “Justice for the less privileged in communities is justice for Jesus.”



He made the call while delivering a sermon during church service in Tamale on the theme: “The Faithful Servant of God.”



He made reference to chapter 42 of the book of Isaiah in the Bible and stated that in a corrupt world where justice was sold and reserved for the rich, Christians must stand tall and cause a change.

Right, Rev. Tong bemoaned the low level of justice in society, saying, “There is no justice in our land today. This has caused many, pains and suffering.”



He said: ”Christians were servants, chosen to fulfil God’s task, which included service to society, hence need to look out for each other and fight for justice for the underserved.”



He added: “Jesus when dedicated to work against injustice in his community, caused him His life. The call to be a faithful servant is a difficult task that demands our total commitment and self-sacrifice.”