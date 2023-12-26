Christians encouraged to eschew division, promote sense of unity, love

Apostle Peter Okoe Mankrado

Source: GNA

Apostle Peter Okoe Mankrado, a former President of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, has encouraged Christians to allow the celebration of the birth of Christ to unite them and to love one another.

He said: “The birth of Christ should be seen as God becoming flesh and living among us, thus the need to eschew division and partisanship.”



Apostle Okoe Mankrado, in his homily to climax a six-day Christmas Convention by the Apostolic Church-Ghana, Calvary District, Madina, also charged the leadership of the church not to play to the gallery and allow the pulpit to become a political platform for personal gains.



According to him, threading the path of division would open the church to reproach and denigrate the gospel and salvation gap between the church to win souls.



The convention was on the theme: “The Birth of Jesus, A Prophecy Fulfiled.”



While admitting that there was nothing wrong with a Christian being a politician, he said such individuals should rather use their positions to focus on championing the welfare of their fellow Christians and the country at large, instead of using the podium to champion political agenda.



He, therefore, charged the church to pray for the country to continue to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere that had existed, especially as the country prepared to go to the polls next year.

Touching on corruption, Apostle Okoe Mankrado appealed to the citizenry to show patriotism in their daily dealings and called on the political elite “to desist from embezzling public funds, adding that corruption has the potential to wipe out the positives of our young democracy.”



He also admonished politicians to desist from acts that tended to divide churches along political lines and rather focused on building unity and love among congregants.



“I entreat all and sundry to be law-abiding and rally behind the government for accelerated development,” he said.



He called on the citizenry as well as leaders of the country to reject any attempt at legalising the act of homosexuality and LGBTQ+ activities, arguing that the bible frowned on such practices.



“It will not be a good omen for the country and future generations,” he said.