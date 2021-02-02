Christians have a role to play in uniting people – Prof. K.T Oduro

Prof George K.T Oduro, Dean of the School for Educational Development and Outreach of the University

Dean of the School for Educational Development and Outreach of the University of Cape Coast, Prof George K.T Oduro has charged Christians to use their influence to avert the seeming divisiveness encapsulating the Ghanaian society.

Speaking at the 90th Founders Day and 45th-anniversary celebration of the Kissi Ebenezer Methodist Church Choir at Kissi over the weekend, Prof Oduro called to mind the political polarization that has taken precedence over the sense of togetherness in the Ghanaian society and called for an immediate action from Christians to salvage the situation.



“Christians have the role of uniting people because Jesus Christ said that all may be one. And so wherever there are Christians then it is assumed that unity will prevail. In almost all sectors of the economy, we have Christians as well as choristers. They are very active in workplaces. To what extent are they influencing the workplace to uphold the principle of unity that we need as a nation?” he said.



He also called on politicians to recognise their call to serve as service to humanity which goes beyond party colours, ethnic differences or religious affiliation.

According to him, our Assembly members’ responsibility is to ensure that there is development within his or her jurisdiction irrespective of political orientation, irrespective of religion among others. An MCE’s commitment is also to the constituency, the District, or Municipality where he or she has been provided with that leadership because it is the taxpayers’ money that is used in paying the salary of the MCE and not that of a political party.



He added, “If you have a Regional minister, he is to think through the needs of the region and not the needs of the political parties. Thus, we expect a regional minister to bring on board all people of different political orientations, different religious orientations among others to think about the region. It is not a question of NPP, NDC, and PPP among others”.



This he said is the only way to develop the country.