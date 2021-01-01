Christians in Hohoe observe 31st Night Services observing coronavirus protocols

Reverend Fr. Isaac Benuyenah, Priest of the St Augustine Roman Catholic Church addressed the church

Scores of Christians who were seated in face masks ushered in the New Year, 2021 with thanksgiving, worship and prayers.

Reverend Fr. Isaac Benuyenah, Parish Priest of the St Augustine Roman Catholic Church, delivered a sermon on the theme: "It is only the ready who will be blessed."



He said despite challenges of life that Christians might have faced, there was the need for them to let their loins be girded and their lamps burning.



"God is telling you to gird your loins and be prepared because you don't know what the year 2021 holds.



"Watching how human beings were buried this year as a result of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic and God has been so good to Africa and Ghana, you can't end this year at a drinking spot."



The Reverend Father also urged Christians to be careful of the kind of friends not worth associating with adding that they should anticipate God's blessings.



At the LightHouse Chapel Cathedral, Hohoe, congregants shared testimonies of God's faithfulness throughout 2020.

Apostle Dr Ernest Adulai, the Senior Pastor of the Revival Assemblies of God Church, said God's purposes for the lives of Christians would surely come to pass.



"Every delay in your life, marriages and profession, you have the power to stop it."



Apostle Adulai who inference Isaiah 43:18 (Do not remember the former things, nor consider the things of old.), called on Christians to be focused on the New Year.



"Just as people bow before deities for help, it is now time to call on the Lord. It is true that this year, there is a difficulty, but Ghana will sail through this one."



The Apostle noted that the year 2021 had been declared the "Year of Revival" adding that a year which would restore so many things.